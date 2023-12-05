Applovin Corp (APP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) has plunged by -2.30 when compared to previous closing price of 38.25, but the company has seen a -5.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-04 that Shares of the software technology company AppLovin NASDAQ: APP have been on fire this year, surging by over 263% year-to-date. The company, now categorized as a large cap, with a $12.84 billion market capitalization, has dramatically outperformed its sector and overall market.

Is It Worth Investing in Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) Right Now?

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 126.94x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Applovin Corp (APP) by analysts is $50.56, which is $13.19 above the current market price. The public float for APP is 140.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.08% of that float. On December 05, 2023, the average trading volume of APP was 2.80M shares.

APP’s Market Performance

APP stock saw an increase of -5.13% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.03% and a quarterly increase of -12.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.40% for Applovin Corp (APP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.04% for APP stock, with a simple moving average of 31.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for APP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $50 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APP Trading at -4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares sank -4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APP fell by -5.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +139.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.68. In addition, Applovin Corp saw 254.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APP starting from Foroughi Arash Adam, who sale 328,619 shares at the price of $38.76 back on Nov 28. After this action, Foroughi Arash Adam now owns 6,760,003 shares of Applovin Corp, valued at $12,736,349 using the latest closing price.

Shikin Vasily, the Chief Technology Officer of Applovin Corp, sale 300,000 shares at $38.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Shikin Vasily is holding 7,351,446 shares at $11,612,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.64 for the present operating margin

+56.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applovin Corp stands at -6.37. The total capital return value is set at 3.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.63. Equity return is now at value 6.97, with 1.92 for asset returns.

Based on Applovin Corp (APP), the company’s capital structure generated 175.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.76. Total debt to assets is 57.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Applovin Corp (APP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.