Apollomics Inc (APLM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Apollomics Inc (NASDAQ: APLM) has dropped by -15.12 compared to previous close of 0.94. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -29.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-29 that FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apollomics Inc. (“Apollomics” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multiple oncology drug candidates to address difficult-to-treat and treatment-resistant cancers, today announced that Guo-Liang Yu, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Apollomics and Sanjeev Redkar, Ph.D., Co-Founder and President, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Precision Oncology Virtual Conference on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollomics Inc (NASDAQ: APLM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for APLM is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for APLM is $14.00, which is $13.2 above the current price. The public float for APLM is 5.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APLM on December 05, 2023 was 3.53M shares.

APLM’s Market Performance

The stock of Apollomics Inc (APLM) has seen a -29.82% decrease in the past week, with a 10.91% rise in the past month, and a -82.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.53% for APLM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.60% for APLM’s stock, with a -85.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APLM Trading at -52.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.39%, as shares surge +0.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLM fell by -29.82%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8951. In addition, Apollomics Inc saw -92.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APLM

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apollomics Inc (APLM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.