Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) has decreased by -3.06 when compared to last closing price of 92.70.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-29 that NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that Marc Rowan, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 2023 US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 am ET.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) Right Now?

Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) is $98.75, which is $8.89 above the current market price. The public float for APO is 395.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APO on December 05, 2023 was 2.47M shares.

APO’s Market Performance

APO stock saw an increase of -0.72% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.82% and a quarterly increase of 1.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for Apollo Global Management Inc (APO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.35% for APO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.77% for the last 200 days.

APO Trading at 3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +5.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO fell by -0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.03. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc saw 40.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APO starting from Zelter James C, who sale 17,500 shares at the price of $92.00 back on Nov 29. After this action, Zelter James C now owns 1,112,500 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc, valued at $1,610,000 using the latest closing price.

Zelter James C, the Co-President () of Apollo Global Management Inc, sale 70,000 shares at $90.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Zelter James C is holding 1,130,000 shares at $6,359,591 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.16 for the present operating margin

+94.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Global Management Inc stands at -27.68. The total capital return value is set at -16.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.31. Equity return is now at value 78.45, with 1.04 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Global Management Inc (APO), the company’s capital structure generated 2,837.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.60. Total debt to assets is 4.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,833.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 96.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.