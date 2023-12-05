Annovis Bio Inc (ANVS) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Annovis Bio Inc (ANVS) has gone up by 33.29% for the week, with a 59.90% rise in the past month and a -16.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.65% for ANVS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 50.18% for ANVS’s stock, with a -21.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE: ANVS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Annovis Bio Inc (ANVS) is $40.75, which is $30.9 above the current market price. The public float for ANVS is 7.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ANVS on December 05, 2023 was 101.77K shares.

ANVS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Annovis Bio Inc (NYSE: ANVS) has jumped by 16.02 compared to previous close of 8.49. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 33.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Annovis’ (ANVS) shares surge on the successful development of its lead candidate in Alzheimer’s disease.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANVS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ANVS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANVS in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $150 based on the research report published on July 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ANVS Trading at 28.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.51%, as shares surge +54.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANVS rose by +33.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.73. In addition, Annovis Bio Inc saw -26.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ANVS

The total capital return value is set at -70.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.57. Equity return is now at value -202.55, with -173.66 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.68.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Annovis Bio Inc (ANVS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.