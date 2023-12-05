Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD) has decreased by -0.03 when compared to last closing price of 63.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2023-12-05 that With Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD), the parent company of Bud Light, recovering from the aftershocks of the controversial ad campaign that had shattered the sales of its most well-known beverage as well as its stock price, some experts believe it may advance further in the next 12 months.

Is It Worth Investing in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD) Right Now?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BUD is at 1.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BUD is $67.79, which is $4.66 above the current market price. The public float for BUD is 1.70B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.22% of that float. The average trading volume for BUD on December 05, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

BUD’s Market Performance

BUD’s stock has seen a 0.55% increase for the week, with a 7.17% rise in the past month and a 12.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.96% for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.79% for BUD stock, with a simple moving average of 7.56% for the last 200 days.

BUD Trading at 10.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.86%, as shares surge +7.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUD rose by +0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.63. In addition, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR saw 5.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BUD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.45 for the present operating margin

+51.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR stands at +10.33. The total capital return value is set at 8.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.06. Equity return is now at value 8.61, with 2.99 for asset returns.

Based on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD), the company’s capital structure generated 108.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.15. Total debt to assets is 37.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.