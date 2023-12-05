Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of SciSparc Ltd (SPRC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ: SPRC) is above average at 3.77x. The 36-month beta value for SPRC is also noteworthy at 1.58.

The public float for SPRC is 2.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.29% of that float. The average trading volume of SPRC on December 05, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

SPRC) stock’s latest price update

SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ: SPRC)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.91 in comparison to its previous close of 7.96, however, the company has experienced a -28.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-11-24 that SciSparc Ltd.’s stock SPRC was up 74% on Friday, two days after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company said it agreed to merge with an unnamed company in Israel.

SPRC’s Market Performance

SPRC’s stock has fallen by -28.83% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 28.15% and a quarterly rise of 83.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.56% for SciSparc Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.74% for SPRC’s stock, with a -35.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SPRC Trading at 37.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.65%, as shares surge +16.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRC fell by -28.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.79. In addition, SciSparc Ltd saw -62.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRC

Equity return is now at value 8.05, with 2.36 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, SciSparc Ltd (SPRC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.