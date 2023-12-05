Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) is above average at 12.79x. The 36-month beta value for RIO is also noteworthy at 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RIO is $84.67, which is $15.62 above than the current price. The public float for RIO is 1.25B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.56% of that float. The average trading volume of RIO on December 05, 2023 was 3.10M shares.

RIO) stock’s latest price update

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO)’s stock price has dropped by -2.97 in relation to previous closing price of 71.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Kitco reported 2023-12-04 that (Kitco News) – First ore from the initial development at “one of the best” undeveloped iron ore deposits is expected by the end of this decade.

RIO’s Market Performance

Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) has seen a 0.03% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.19% gain in the past month and a 8.91% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.14% for RIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.85% for RIO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.15% for the last 200 days.

RIO Trading at 6.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares surge +4.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIO rose by +0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.93. In addition, Rio Tinto plc ADR saw -3.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.00 for the present operating margin

+32.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rio Tinto plc ADR stands at +22.36. The total capital return value is set at 25.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.57. Equity return is now at value 17.23, with 8.82 for asset returns.

Based on Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO), the company’s capital structure generated 24.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.65. Total debt to assets is 12.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.