Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX)

The 36-month beta value for NNOX is also noteworthy at 1.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NNOX is $19.25, which is $12.92 above than the current price. The public float for NNOX is 51.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.12% of that float. The average trading volume of NNOX on December 05, 2023 was 841.37K shares.

NNOX) stock’s latest price update

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.73 compared to its previous closing price of 6.86. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that Nano-X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 28, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Erez Meltzer – CEO Ran Daniel – CFO Mike Cavanaugh – IR Conference Call Participants Jeff Cohen – Ladenburg Thalmann Ross Osborn – Cantor Fitzgerald Ben Haynor – Alliance Capital Partners Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Nano-X Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

NNOX’s Market Performance

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) has seen a -2.16% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.94% gain in the past month and a -19.87% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.43% for NNOX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.94% for NNOX’s stock, with a -36.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNOX stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for NNOX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NNOX in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $14.50 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NNOX Trading at 2.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.11%, as shares surge +11.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNOX fell by -2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.30. In addition, Nano X Imaging Ltd saw -14.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NNOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-831.04 for the present operating margin

-84.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nano X Imaging Ltd stands at -1320.16. The total capital return value is set at -27.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.77. Equity return is now at value -40.84, with -34.31 for asset returns.

Based on Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.09. Total debt to assets is 1.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 33.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.