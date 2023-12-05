Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Mogo Inc (MOGO)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MOGO is $4.97, which is $3.38 above than the current price. The public float for MOGO is 21.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. The average trading volume of MOGO on December 05, 2023 was 46.00K shares.

MOGO) stock’s latest price update

Mogo Inc (NASDAQ: MOGO)’s stock price has soared by 16.06 in relation to previous closing price of 1.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 26.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 9, 2023 3:00 PM ET Company Participants Craig Armitage – Investor Relations Dave Feller – Chairman and CEO Greg Feller – President and CFO Conference Call Participants Scott Buck – H.C. Wainwright Adhir Kadve – Eight Capital Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen.

MOGO’s Market Performance

MOGO’s stock has risen by 26.19% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 33.61% and a quarterly drop of -5.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.47% for Mogo Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.43% for MOGO’s stock, with a -14.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOGO stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for MOGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MOGO in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $9 based on the research report published on January 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MOGO Trading at 19.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.54%, as shares surge +33.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOGO rose by +26.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2390. In addition, Mogo Inc saw 0.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MOGO

Equity return is now at value -75.29, with -40.99 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Mogo Inc (MOGO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.