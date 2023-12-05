Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of CEA Industries Inc (CEAD)

The 36-month beta value for CEAD is also noteworthy at 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CEAD is 7.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. The average trading volume of CEAD on December 05, 2023 was 35.51K shares.

CEAD) stock’s latest price update

CEA Industries Inc (NASDAQ: CEAD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.42 compared to its previous closing price of 0.56. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 14, 2023 4:15 PM ET Company Participants Tony McDonald – Chairman and CEO Ian Patel – CFO Conference Call Participants Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the CEA Industries Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us today are the Company’s Chairman and CEO, Tony McDonald, as well as the Company’s CFO, Ian Patel.

CEAD’s Market Performance

CEA Industries Inc (CEAD) has experienced a -2.86% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.14% drop in the past month, and a -34.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.89% for CEAD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.07% for CEAD’s stock, with a -32.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CEAD Trading at -15.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.51%, as shares sank -16.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEAD fell by -2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5226. In addition, CEA Industries Inc saw -39.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CEAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.14 for the present operating margin

+9.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for CEA Industries Inc stands at -48.72. The total capital return value is set at -62.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.09. Equity return is now at value -21.76, with -16.75 for asset returns.

Based on CEA Industries Inc (CEAD), the company’s capital structure generated 3.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.22. Total debt to assets is 2.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 123.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.

Conclusion

In summary, CEA Industries Inc (CEAD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.