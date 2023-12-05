An In-Depth Look at Ondas Holdings Inc’s (ONDS) Stock Performance

In the past week, ONDS stock has gone down by -7.97%, with a monthly gain of 167.76% and a quarterly surge of 37.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.21% for Ondas Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 39.98% for ONDS’s stock, with a 23.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ONDS is $2.00, which is $0.73 above than the current price. The public float for ONDS is 36.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.57% of that float. The average trading volume of ONDS on December 05, 2023 was 559.33K shares.

ONDS) stock’s latest price update

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 15.45 compared to its previous closing price of 1.10. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-12-04 that WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS), (“Ondas”, or the “Company”), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, announced today that the Company’s CEO, Eric Brock, will present at the Oppenheimer 4th Annual 5G Summit: The Revolution Continues on Monday, December 11, 2023 from 9:20 – 10:00 AM ET. Investors attending the virtual conference may request a one-on-one meeting with management through Oppenheimer’s portal or may contact Ondas directly at ir@ondas.com.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONDS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ONDS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ONDS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $22 based on the research report published on February 16, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ONDS Trading at 93.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.49%, as shares surge +132.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONDS fell by -7.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9435. In addition, Ondas Holdings Inc saw -20.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONDS starting from Popolo Joseph V, who purchase 85,646 shares at the price of $1.19 back on Nov 22. After this action, Popolo Joseph V now owns 1,284,245 shares of Ondas Holdings Inc, valued at $101,944 using the latest closing price.

COHEN RICHARD M, the Director of Ondas Holdings Inc, sale 5,930 shares at $1.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that COHEN RICHARD M is holding 52,993 shares at $6,406 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2275.17 for the present operating margin

-176.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ondas Holdings Inc stands at -3445.35. The total capital return value is set at -47.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.55. Equity return is now at value -99.24, with -67.73 for asset returns.

Based on Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS), the company’s capital structure generated 57.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.44. Total debt to assets is 34.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.