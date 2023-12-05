An In-Depth Look at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ARWR) Stock Performance

The stock of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has gone down by -13.17% for the week, with a -4.70% drop in the past month and a -11.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.50% for ARWR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.38% for ARWR stock, with a simple moving average of -18.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARWR is 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ARWR is $48.92, which is $23.99 above the current price. The public float for ARWR is 101.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARWR on December 05, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

ARWR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) has increased by 7.60 when compared to last closing price of 23.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a -13.17% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-04 that Arrowhead Pharma shares rose more than 5% Monday afternoon to $24.41 after Bank of America analysts initiated overage of the company with a Buy rating and price target of $29. The clinical-stage biotech company “has an attractive mix of early to late programs with significant upside potential,” analysts wrote, including a platform for developing ribonucleic acid targeting therapies (RNAi).

ARWR Trading at -4.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.07%, as shares sank -11.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARWR fell by -13.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.05. In addition, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -38.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARWR starting from San Martin Javier, who sale 19,700 shares at the price of $28.80 back on Nov 20. After this action, San Martin Javier now owns 131,800 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $567,315 using the latest closing price.

Anzalone Christopher Richard, the Chief Executive Officer of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 24,338 shares at $24.21 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that Anzalone Christopher Richard is holding 3,737,000 shares at $589,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.39 for the present operating margin

+95.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -72.39. The total capital return value is set at -38.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.72. Equity return is now at value -61.29, with -28.17 for asset returns.

Based on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR), the company’s capital structure generated 20.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.99. Total debt to assets is 11.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.