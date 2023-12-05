American International Group Inc (AIG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) has increased by 0.05 when compared to last closing price of 65.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that AIG is selling from a total of around 630 million outstanding common shares of Corebridge and will receive all the net proceeds from the sale.

Is It Worth Investing in American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) Right Now?

American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AIG is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AIG is $73.06, which is $7.06 above the current price. The public float for AIG is 700.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AIG on December 05, 2023 was 3.16M shares.

AIG’s Market Performance

AIG’s stock has seen a 1.15% increase for the week, with a 2.55% rise in the past month and a 12.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.33% for American International Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.64% for AIG stock, with a simple moving average of 14.53% for the last 200 days.

AIG Trading at 5.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +3.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIG rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.42. In addition, American International Group Inc saw 4.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIG starting from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP,, who sale 50,000,000 shares at the price of $20.50 back on Nov 08. After this action, AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, now owns 365,413,892 shares of American International Group Inc, valued at $1,025,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Carbone Kathleen, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of American International Group Inc, sale 7,757 shares at $61.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Carbone Kathleen is holding 0 shares at $475,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.99 for the present operating margin

The net margin for American International Group Inc stands at +18.21. The total capital return value is set at 25.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.57. Equity return is now at value 9.67, with 0.85 for asset returns.

Based on American International Group Inc (AIG), the company’s capital structure generated 70.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.50. Total debt to assets is 6.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American International Group Inc (AIG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.