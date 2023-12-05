American Express Co. (AXP): A Technical Analysis

American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Express Co. (AXP) is $172.30, which is -$0.95 below the current market price. The public float for AXP is 727.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AXP on December 05, 2023 was 3.03M shares.

AXP) stock’s latest price update

American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP)’s stock price has dropped by -0.29 in relation to previous closing price of 173.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-12-01 that If software is the engine of the 21st-century business landscape, data is its oil. And the oil is only becoming more valuable — and important — as generative artificial intelligence bursts onto the scene.

AXP’s Market Performance

American Express Co. (AXP) has experienced a 5.61% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.85% rise in the past month, and a 8.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.33% for AXP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.05% for AXP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXP stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AXP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AXP in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $184 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AXP Trading at 13.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +13.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXP rose by +5.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $161.36. In addition, American Express Co. saw 17.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXP starting from CAMPBELL JEFFREY C, who sale 21,008 shares at the price of $168.33 back on Nov 29. After this action, CAMPBELL JEFFREY C now owns 125,646 shares of American Express Co., valued at $3,536,277 using the latest closing price.

Buckminster Douglas E., the Vice Chairman of American Express Co., sale 11,344 shares at $158.87 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Buckminster Douglas E. is holding 88,376 shares at $1,802,221 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.70 for the present operating margin

+63.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Express Co. stands at +13.41. The total capital return value is set at 16.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.14. Equity return is now at value 31.02, with 3.42 for asset returns.

Based on American Express Co. (AXP), the company’s capital structure generated 177.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.99. Total debt to assets is 19.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, American Express Co. (AXP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.