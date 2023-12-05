American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO)’s stock price has plunge by 0.62relation to previous closing price of 19.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.93% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that With the economic backdrop in favor, now is an opportune time for investors to explore retail stocks such as EAT, ANF, TGT and AEO.

Is It Worth Investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is above average at 17.72x. The 36-month beta value for AEO is also noteworthy at 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AEO is $18.64, which is -$1.36 below than the current price. The public float for AEO is 181.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.29% of that float. The average trading volume of AEO on December 05, 2023 was 5.58M shares.

AEO’s Market Performance

The stock of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has seen a 13.93% increase in the past week, with a 7.21% rise in the past month, and a 14.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.51% for AEO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.48% for AEO’s stock, with a 34.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AEO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AEO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $19 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AEO Trading at 11.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares surge +5.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEO rose by +13.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.49. In addition, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. saw 40.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEO starting from Foyle Jennifer M., who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Oct 13. After this action, Foyle Jennifer M. now owns 232,459 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., valued at $510,000 using the latest closing price.

Rempell Michael R, the EVP, Chief Operations Officer of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., sale 2,967 shares at $13.56 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Rempell Michael R is holding 172,003 shares at $40,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.48 for the present operating margin

+30.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stands at +2.51. The total capital return value is set at 8.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.51. Equity return is now at value 13.64, with 6.07 for asset returns.

Based on American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO), the company’s capital structure generated 85.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.09. Total debt to assets is 35.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In summary, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.