Ally Financial Inc’s (ALLY) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) has gone up by 15.02% for the week, with a 18.57% rise in the past month and a 8.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.77% for ALLY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.06% for ALLY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) Right Now?

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) is $30.06, which is -$0.72 below the current market price. The public float for ALLY is 298.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALLY on December 05, 2023 was 5.14M shares.

ALLY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) has dropped by -0.26 compared to previous close of 30.86. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-25 that Berkshire Hathaway has dozens of stocks in its portfolio, and there is a solid investment case to be made for most of them. Some of Berkshire’s financial stocks, in particular, are trading for extremely cheap valuations.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLY stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ALLY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALLY in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $39 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALLY Trading at 18.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +13.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLY rose by +15.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.41. In addition, Ally Financial Inc saw 25.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ally Financial Inc stands at +13.95. The total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.28. Equity return is now at value 9.68, with 0.64 for asset returns.

Based on Ally Financial Inc (ALLY), the company’s capital structure generated 157.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.22. Total debt to assets is 10.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 127.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.