Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) is $9.00, which is $5.73 above the current market price. The public float for ALDX is 56.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALDX on December 05, 2023 was 2.65M shares.

ALDX) stock’s latest price update

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX)’s stock price has soared by 14.34 in relation to previous closing price of 2.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 24.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that BOX’s fiscal third-quarter results are likely to reflect strength in content cloud solutions.

ALDX’s Market Performance

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) has experienced a 24.81% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 56.46% rise in the past month, and a -54.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.34% for ALDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.58% for ALDX’s stock, with a -54.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALDX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ALDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALDX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $15 based on the research report published on April 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ALDX Trading at -3.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.31%, as shares surge +47.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALDX rose by +24.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.62. In addition, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc saw -53.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALDX starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who sale 306,499 shares at the price of $1.74 back on Oct 18. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 8,593,586 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, valued at $533,308 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,450,000 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 8,900,085 shares at $3,920,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALDX

The total capital return value is set at -32.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.03. Equity return is now at value -32.04, with -27.12 for asset returns.

Based on Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX), the company’s capital structure generated 10.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.63. Total debt to assets is 8.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.