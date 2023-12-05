Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) has plunged by -2.22 when compared to previous closing price of 14.86, but the company has seen a 3.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that Here is how Alamos Gold (AGI) and Air Liquide (AIQUY) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) is above average at 28.36x. The 36-month beta value for AGI is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AGI is $14.75, which is $0.08 above than the current price. The public float for AGI is 394.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. The average trading volume of AGI on December 05, 2023 was 2.61M shares.

AGI’s Market Performance

AGI stock saw an increase of 3.34% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.34% and a quarterly increase of 21.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.08% for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.91% for AGI stock, with a simple moving average of 19.01% for the last 200 days.

AGI Trading at 15.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +8.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGI rose by +3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.52. In addition, Alamos Gold Inc. saw 43.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.72 for the present operating margin

+23.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alamos Gold Inc. stands at +4.52. The total capital return value is set at 5.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.35. Equity return is now at value 7.33, with 5.42 for asset returns.

Based on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06. Total debt to assets is 0.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.