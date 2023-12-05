Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX) Stock Faces 9.38% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX) has seen a 18.75% increase in the past week, with a 19.32% gain in the past month, and a 0.41% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.90% for AGRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.82% for AGRX’s stock, with a -47.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX) by analysts is $5.00, which is $2.53 above the current market price. The public float for AGRX is 2.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. On December 05, 2023, the average trading volume of AGRX was 39.60K shares.

AGRX) stock’s latest price update

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX)’s stock price has gone rise by 14.35 in comparison to its previous close of 2.16, however, the company has experienced a 18.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-26 that Live Conference Call and Webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET PRINCETON, N.J.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGRX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AGRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AGRX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $8 based on the research report published on April 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AGRX Trading at 24.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.38%, as shares surge +21.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRX rose by +18.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.08. In addition, Agile Therapeutics Inc saw -78.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-380.69 for the present operating margin

+37.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agile Therapeutics Inc stands at -233.48. The total capital return value is set at -349.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,021.38. Equity return is now at value -2554.11, with -94.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.