AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 3.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) is $453.75, which is $18.03 above the current market price. The public float for UAVS is 106.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UAVS on December 05, 2023 was 1.96M shares.

UAVS) stock’s latest price update

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS)’s stock price has soared by 1.30 in relation to previous closing price of 0.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-03 that WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government use, today announced that Barrett Mooney, Chairman and CEO of AgEagle, will present at the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference to be held in Los Angeles this week. Mooney will also be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the event.

UAVS’s Market Performance

UAVS’s stock has fallen by -10.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.11% and a quarterly drop of -29.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.22% for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.28% for UAVS’s stock, with a -53.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UAVS Trading at -10.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.45%, as shares sank -7.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAVS fell by -10.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1325. In addition, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. saw -64.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UAVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118.30 for the present operating margin

+23.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stands at -305.08. The total capital return value is set at -34.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.72. Equity return is now at value -106.20, with -91.42 for asset returns.

Based on AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS), the company’s capital structure generated 15.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.65. Total debt to assets is 12.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.