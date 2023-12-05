Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has increased by 0.30 when compared to last closing price of 104.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-03 that In 2023, AI and the Magnificent 7 took the lead, leaving non-tech blue chip companies trailing behind in the rearview mirror. Abbott Laboratories had a difficult last three years, with its stock price trading sideways as sales driven by COVID-19 plummeted. Yet, Abbott operates a recession-proof business model with long-term tailwinds, its core business growing at double digits.

Is It Worth Investing in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Right Now?

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is $115.37, which is $10.18 above the current market price. The public float for ABT is 1.72B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABT on December 05, 2023 was 5.90M shares.

ABT’s Market Performance

ABT stock saw an increase of 2.41% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.62% and a quarterly increase of 4.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.60% for Abbott Laboratories (ABT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.99% for ABT stock, with a simple moving average of 2.22% for the last 200 days.

ABT Trading at 8.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +9.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABT rose by +2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.71. In addition, Abbott Laboratories saw -4.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABT starting from STARKS DANIEL J, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $94.05 back on Oct 26. After this action, STARKS DANIEL J now owns 6,725,316 shares of Abbott Laboratories, valued at $4,702,526 using the latest closing price.

Wainer Andrea F, the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of Abbott Laboratories, sale 10,400 shares at $105.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Wainer Andrea F is holding 65,027 shares at $1,092,297 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.16 for the present operating margin

+51.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abbott Laboratories stands at +15.82. The total capital return value is set at 15.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.00. Equity return is now at value 14.06, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Abbott Laboratories (ABT), the company’s capital structure generated 48.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.85. Total debt to assets is 24.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.