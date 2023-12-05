89bio Inc (ETNB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB)’s stock price has increased by 7.74 compared to its previous closing price of 8.40. However, the company has seen a 18.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that 89bio, Inc. stock dropped along with other NASH players after Akero’s efruxifermin failed a phase 2 trial. Despite the drop, 89bio remains attractive with excellent phase 2 data and strong financials. 89bio’s pegozafermin has shown positive results in reducing fibrosis and liver fat, and there is still potential for FGF21 molecules in the NASH field.

Is It Worth Investing in 89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ETNB is 0.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for 89bio Inc (ETNB) is $32.44, which is $23.39 above the current market price. The public float for ETNB is 73.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.21% of that float. On December 05, 2023, ETNB’s average trading volume was 1.60M shares.

ETNB’s Market Performance

ETNB’s stock has seen a 18.61% increase for the week, with a 13.98% rise in the past month and a -48.20% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.93% for 89bio Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.44% for ETNB’s stock, with a -38.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ETNB Trading at -4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares surge +7.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETNB rose by +18.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.87. In addition, 89bio Inc saw -28.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETNB starting from LAPORTE KATHLEEN, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $18.80 back on Jul 17. After this action, LAPORTE KATHLEEN now owns 0 shares of 89bio Inc, valued at $235,000 using the latest closing price.

PALEKAR ROHAN, the Chief Executive Officer of 89bio Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that PALEKAR ROHAN is holding 286,978 shares at $300,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETNB

The total capital return value is set at -64.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.87. Equity return is now at value -44.97, with -38.31 for asset returns.

Based on 89bio Inc (ETNB), the company’s capital structure generated 13.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.66. Total debt to assets is 10.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.56.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 89bio Inc (ETNB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.