ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) has jumped by 4.73 compared to previous close of 14.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-11-16 that Software vendors that serve small and medium-sized businesses have gotten hammered by investors recently due to concerning forecasts

Is It Worth Investing in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Right Now?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZI is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ZI is $19.80, which is $4.75 above the current price. The public float for ZI is 295.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZI on December 04, 2023 was 6.64M shares.

ZI’s Market Performance

ZI’s stock has seen a 6.21% increase for the week, with a 20.11% rise in the past month and a -19.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.89% for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.44% for ZI’s stock, with a -27.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ZI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $17 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZI Trading at -0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares surge +17.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZI rose by +6.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.62. In addition, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. saw -50.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZI starting from Dasdan Ali, who sale 11,977 shares at the price of $17.27 back on Sep 14. After this action, Dasdan Ali now owns 35,929 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., valued at $206,800 using the latest closing price.

Cadambi Sriprasadh, the Chief Accounting Officer of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., sale 9,218 shares at $18.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Cadambi Sriprasadh is holding 0 shares at $167,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.68 for the present operating margin

+80.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at +5.76. The total capital return value is set at 5.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value 6.12, with 1.92 for asset returns.

Based on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI), the company’s capital structure generated 57.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.64. Total debt to assets is 18.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.