Zepp Health Corporation ADR (ZEPP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Zepp Health Corporation ADR (NYSE: ZEPP) has jumped by 18.12 compared to previous close of 1.38. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 40.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zepp Health Corporation ADR (NYSE: ZEPP) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zepp Health Corporation ADR (ZEPP) is $28.56, which is $2.39 above the current market price. The public float for ZEPP is 31.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZEPP on December 04, 2023 was 45.32K shares.

ZEPP’s Market Performance

ZEPP’s stock has seen a 40.52% increase for the week, with a 58.25% rise in the past month and a 39.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.25% for Zepp Health Corporation ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.67% for ZEPP’s stock, with a 29.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZEPP Trading at 42.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZEPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.51%, as shares surge +49.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZEPP rose by +40.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2374. In addition, Zepp Health Corporation ADR saw 12.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZEPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.90 for the present operating margin

+19.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zepp Health Corporation ADR stands at -6.96. The total capital return value is set at -9.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.00. Equity return is now at value -10.91, with -5.42 for asset returns.

Based on Zepp Health Corporation ADR (ZEPP), the company’s capital structure generated 64.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.25. Total debt to assets is 32.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zepp Health Corporation ADR (ZEPP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.