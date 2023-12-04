WiSA Technologies Inc (WISA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WISA)’s stock price has increased by 50.53 compared to its previous closing price of 0.14. However, the company has seen a 66.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-19 that WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 15, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants David Barnard – IR, LHA IR Brett Moyer – CEO and President Conference Call Participants Jack Vander Aarde – Maxim Group Operator Good day, and welcome to the WiSA Technologies Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WISA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WISA is 0.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for WISA is $7.00, which is $6.78 above the current price. The public float for WISA is 16.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WISA on December 04, 2023 was 2.22M shares.

WISA’s Market Performance

WISA stock saw an increase of 66.16% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 48.87% and a quarterly increase of -72.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.47% for WiSA Technologies Inc (WISA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 53.95% for WISA stock, with a simple moving average of -83.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WISA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WISA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for WISA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WISA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3.50 based on the research report published on December 14, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

WISA Trading at -20.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WISA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.65%, as shares surge +29.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WISA rose by +49.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1425. In addition, WiSA Technologies Inc saw -98.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WISA starting from MOYER BRETT, who sale 6,159 shares at the price of $0.12 back on Nov 28. After this action, MOYER BRETT now owns 74,589 shares of WiSA Technologies Inc, valued at $770 using the latest closing price.

WILLIAMS GARY sale 3,940 shares at $0.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that WILLIAMS GARY is holding 48,947 shares at $492 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WISA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-536.23 for the present operating margin

+11.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for WiSA Technologies Inc stands at -479.97. The total capital return value is set at -239.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -216.53. Equity return is now at value -508.19, with -185.32 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -5.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WiSA Technologies Inc (WISA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..