What Recent Market Trends Mean for Spotify Technology S.A.’s (SPOT) Stock

In the past week, SPOT stock has gone up by 6.30%, with a monthly gain of 16.30% and a quarterly surge of 22.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for Spotify Technology S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.56% for SPOT stock, with a simple moving average of 30.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SPOT is 1.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is $175.63, which is -$1.68 below the current market price. The public float for SPOT is 132.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.48% of that float. On December 04, 2023, SPOT’s average trading volume was 1.61M shares.

SPOT) stock’s latest price update

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.69 in relation to its previous close of 180.69. However, the company has experienced a 6.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that Spotify’s stock has more than doubled on a year-to-date basis, benefiting from interest rate cuts and increased risk-taking by investors. The company has made improvements to its business, including price increases, growth in both ad-supported and Premium listeners, and improved profitability. The bull case for Spotify includes revenue growth from price increases, expansion into non-music content, and potential margin builds and cost savings.

SPOT Trading at 17.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.84% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +14.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT rose by +5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $177.18. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 146.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -34.80, with -9.99 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.