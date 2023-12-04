What Recent Market Trends Mean for SilverSun Technologies Inc’s (SSNT) Stock

In the past week, SSNT stock has gone up by 213.94%, with a monthly gain of 264.80% and a quarterly surge of 215.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.50% for SilverSun Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 226.02% for SSNT stock, with a simple moving average of 263.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SSNT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SSNT is 1.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT) is $5.00, which is -$6.71 below the current market price. The public float for SSNT is 3.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% of that float. On December 04, 2023, SSNT’s average trading volume was 11.77K shares.

SSNT) stock’s latest price update

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SSNT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 219.07 in relation to its previous close of 3.67. However, the company has experienced a 213.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-04 that SilverSun Technologies Inc. SSNT, -0.30% said Monday Jacobs Private Equity II LLC agreed to invest $1 billion in cash into the company including money from co-investor Sequoia Heritage and others. Jacobs Private Equity II will become the majority stockholder of SilverSun with its leader, Brad Jacobs, as chief executive.

SSNT Trading at 244.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 192.75% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +198.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +224.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSNT rose by +173.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +183.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.93. In addition, SilverSun Technologies Inc saw 316.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SSNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.86 for the present operating margin

+37.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for SilverSun Technologies Inc stands at -0.63. The total capital return value is set at -3.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.65. Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -7.87 for asset returns.

Based on SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT), the company’s capital structure generated 25.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.08. Total debt to assets is 11.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.70 and the total asset turnover is 2.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.