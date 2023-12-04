What Recent Market Trends Mean for iQIYI Inc ADR’s (IQ) Stock

In the past week, IQ stock has gone down by -7.37%, with a monthly decline of -5.58% and a quarterly plunge of -13.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.45% for iQIYI Inc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.60% for IQ stock, with a simple moving average of -20.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ: IQ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ: IQ) is 16.74x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IQ is 0.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) is $49.08, which is $2.48 above the current market price. The public float for IQ is 521.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.39% of that float. On December 04, 2023, IQ’s average trading volume was 7.57M shares.

IQ) stock’s latest price update

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ: IQ) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.00 in relation to its previous close of 4.49. However, the company has experienced a -7.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-10-28 that Most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks. After all, they provide a degree of safety and liquidity.

IQ Trading at -7.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares sank -8.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQ fell by -7.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.85. In addition, iQIYI Inc ADR saw -16.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.53 for the present operating margin

+23.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for iQIYI Inc ADR stands at -0.47. The total capital return value is set at 4.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.75. Equity return is now at value 21.84, with 4.15 for asset returns.

Based on iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ), the company’s capital structure generated 407.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.29. Total debt to assets is 55.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.