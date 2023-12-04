Western Union Company’s (WU) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, WU stock has gone down by -3.32%, with a monthly gain of 2.28% and a quarterly plunge of -6.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.75% for Western Union Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.77% for WU’s stock, with a -2.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Right Now?

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WU is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for WU is $13.10, which is $1.44 above the current market price. The public float for WU is 362.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.11% of that float. The average trading volume for WU on December 04, 2023 was 4.80M shares.

WU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) has surged by 0.26 when compared to previous closing price of 11.63, but the company has seen a -3.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-27 that As 2023 comes to a close, now may be a great time to figure out which stocks to sell. If you are an income-focused investor, this may entail figuring out the top dividend stocks to sell.

Analysts’ Opinion of WU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WU stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WU in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WU Trading at -6.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -0.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WU fell by -3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.87. In addition, Western Union Company saw -15.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.19 for the present operating margin

+37.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Union Company stands at +20.37. The total capital return value is set at 26.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.98. Equity return is now at value 131.08, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Western Union Company (WU), the company’s capital structure generated 581.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.33. Total debt to assets is 32.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 535.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Western Union Company (WU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.