Weibo Corp ADR (WB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Weibo Corp ADR (WB) has seen a -18.95% decrease in the past week, with a -14.19% drop in the past month, and a -26.95% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.00% for WB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.52% for WB stock, with a simple moving average of -30.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) Right Now?

Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WB is 0.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WB is $16.99, which is $7.07 above the current price. The public float for WB is 144.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WB on December 04, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

WB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Weibo Corp ADR (NASDAQ: WB) has plunged by -1.88 when compared to previous closing price of 10.11, but the company has seen a -18.95% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-30 that Weibo Corporation, a major player in Chinese social media, saw it American-listed shares drop nearly 11% in the wake of its recent announcement of a $300 million convertible senior notes offering. The move to secure additional capital has triggered concerns among investors, leading to a sell-off in Weibo’s shares.

WB Trading at -17.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares sank -15.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WB fell by -18.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.65. In addition, Weibo Corp ADR saw -44.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.72 for the present operating margin

+78.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weibo Corp ADR stands at +4.66. The total capital return value is set at 8.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.56. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 5.93 for asset returns.

Based on Weibo Corp ADR (WB), the company’s capital structure generated 74.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.75. Total debt to assets is 34.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.59.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Weibo Corp ADR (WB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.