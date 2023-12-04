WaveDancer Inc (WAVD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

WaveDancer Inc (NASDAQ: WAVD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -17.53 compared to its previous closing price of 2.51. However, the company has seen a fall of -28.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-03-22 that WaveDancer (NASDAQ: WAVD ) stock is falling on Wednesday after the company updated investors on its Gray Matters subsidiary sale. WaveDancer confirmed the sale of Gray Matters, its blockchain-enabled supply chain management software subsidiary, to Gray Matters Data Corporation.

Is It Worth Investing in WaveDancer Inc (NASDAQ: WAVD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for WAVD is also noteworthy at 3.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for WAVD is 1.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. The average trading volume of WAVD on December 04, 2023 was 454.63K shares.

WAVD’s Market Performance

The stock of WaveDancer Inc (WAVD) has seen a -28.13% decrease in the past week, with a 31.01% rise in the past month, and a -36.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.01% for WAVD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.38% for WAVD’s stock, with a -46.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WAVD Trading at -14.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAVD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.66%, as shares surge +28.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAVD fell by -28.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.14. In addition, WaveDancer Inc saw -56.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAVD starting from BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR, who purchase 350,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Sep 29. After this action, BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR now owns 1,985,781 shares of WaveDancer Inc, valued at $175,000 using the latest closing price.

BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR, the CEO of WaveDancer Inc, purchase 3,996 shares at $0.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR is holding 1,635,781 shares at $2,557 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAVD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-71.49 for the present operating margin

+9.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for WaveDancer Inc stands at -147.68. The total capital return value is set at -75.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -161.53. Equity return is now at value -133.79, with -94.91 for asset returns.

Based on WaveDancer Inc (WAVD), the company’s capital structure generated 24.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.99. Total debt to assets is 10.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In summary, WaveDancer Inc (WAVD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.