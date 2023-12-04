Walmart Inc’s (WMT) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Walmart Inc (WMT) has gone down by -1.10% for the week, with a -6.39% drop in the past month and a -4.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.34% for WMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.16% for WMT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) Right Now?

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 29 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Walmart Inc (WMT) is $179.53, which is $25.19 above the current market price. The public float for WMT is 1.43B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WMT on December 04, 2023 was 6.41M shares.

WMT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has dropped by -0.87 compared to previous close of 155.69. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-03 that Not every investor wants to search for the next million-maker stock. While these types of stocks can generate significant returns, they also have more risk.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMT stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for WMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WMT in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $200 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WMT Trading at -4.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares sank -6.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMT fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.48. In addition, Walmart Inc saw 8.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMT starting from WALTON S ROBSON, who sale 420,000 shares at the price of $156.04 back on Nov 29. After this action, WALTON S ROBSON now owns 231,514,961 shares of Walmart Inc, valued at $65,535,288 using the latest closing price.

WALTON ALICE L, the 10% Owner of Walmart Inc, sale 420,000 shares at $156.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that WALTON ALICE L is holding 231,514,961 shares at $65,535,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.01 for the present operating margin

+24.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Walmart Inc stands at +1.91. The total capital return value is set at 16.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.84. Equity return is now at value 21.48, with 6.43 for asset returns.

Based on Walmart Inc (WMT), the company’s capital structure generated 76.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.45. Total debt to assets is 24.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 75.41 and the total asset turnover is 2.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Walmart Inc (WMT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.