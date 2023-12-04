VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME): A Technical Analysis

The public float for VSME is 10.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VSME on December 04, 2023 was 2.44M shares.

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: VSME) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 23.72 compared to its previous closing price of 0.69. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-04 that Penny stocks, defined as stocks trading under $5 per share, are known for their volatility and potential for significant returns. However, the low price of these stocks also makes them susceptible to dramatic price swings based on company-specific and industry news events.

VSME’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 12.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.84% for VS MEDIA Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.98% for VSME’s stock, with a -36.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VSME Trading at -36.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.62%, as shares sank -30.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSME rose by +12.86%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8549. In addition, VS MEDIA Holdings Limited saw -77.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.