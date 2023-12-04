Volcon Inc (VLCN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN) has increased by 8.24 when compared to last closing price of 0.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.24% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-16 that Volcon (NASDAQ: VLCN ) stock is falling on Thursday after the electric off-road power sports vehicle maker filed a notice of effectiveness for a public share offering. According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company is selling up to 19,565,217 shares of VLCN stock in this offering.

Is It Worth Investing in Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Volcon Inc (VLCN) is $15.00, which is $14.85 above the current market price. The public float for VLCN is 4.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VLCN on December 04, 2023 was 560.84K shares.

VLCN’s Market Performance

The stock of Volcon Inc (VLCN) has seen a -9.24% decrease in the past week, with a -86.98% drop in the past month, and a -93.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.35% for VLCN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -71.39% for VLCN stock, with a simple moving average of -96.18% for the last 200 days.

VLCN Trading at -87.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.02%, as shares sank -86.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -92.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLCN fell by -9.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4722. In addition, Volcon Inc saw -97.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VLCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-705.21 for the present operating margin

-221.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Volcon Inc stands at -752.97. The total capital return value is set at -227.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -686.86. Equity return is now at value -558.52, with -222.20 for asset returns.

Based on Volcon Inc (VLCN), the company’s capital structure generated 2,985.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.76. Total debt to assets is 83.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Volcon Inc (VLCN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.