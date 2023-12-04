Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD) has increased by 1.77 when compared to last closing price of 9.06.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-30 that As the U.S. Senate rallies to lower broadband costs, it’s a pivotal moment for investors to scrutinize telecom stocks. Amidst this legislative whirlwind, key initiatives have emerged as game-changers.

Is It Worth Investing in Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD) is 2.33x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VOD is 0.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) is $12.97, which is $3.75 above the current market price. The public float for VOD is 2.71B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% of that float. On December 04, 2023, VOD’s average trading volume was 5.38M shares.

VOD’s Market Performance

VOD’s stock has seen a 0.99% increase for the week, with a 0.22% rise in the past month and a -0.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.40% for Vodafone Group plc ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.09% for VOD’s stock, with a -8.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VOD Trading at -1.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -3.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOD rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.31. In addition, Vodafone Group plc ADR saw -8.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VOD

Equity return is now at value 18.55, with 7.06 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.