Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VVOS) has decreased by -18.78 when compared to last closing price of 24.50.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 343.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-01 that Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Inc’s recently announced FDA clearance for its oral appliances to treat severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) has sparked much investor interest, sending its stock price soaring more than 800% in a single trading session. Vivos CEO Kirk Huntsman spoke with Proactive following the announcement to explain the significance of this milestone and why it could be so transformative for the company.

Is It Worth Investing in Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VVOS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VVOS is at 8.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VVOS is $6.00, which is -$13.9 below the current market price. The public float for VVOS is 1.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.85% of that float. The average trading volume for VVOS on December 04, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

VVOS’s Market Performance

VVOS’s stock has seen a 343.21% increase for the week, with a 488.76% rise in the past month and a 210.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 96.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 33.69% for Vivos Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 198.26% for VVOS’s stock, with a 129.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VVOS Trading at 215.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 33.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 96.10%, as shares surge +449.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +282.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVOS rose by +343.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.49. In addition, Vivos Therapeutics Inc saw 98.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVOS starting from Huntsman Ronald Kirk, who purchase 14,000 shares at the price of $0.53 back on Jun 20. After this action, Huntsman Ronald Kirk now owns 86,521 shares of Vivos Therapeutics Inc, valued at $7,420 using the latest closing price.

Huntsman Ronald Kirk, the Chief Executive Officer of Vivos Therapeutics Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $0.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Huntsman Ronald Kirk is holding 72,521 shares at $8,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-156.21 for the present operating margin

+58.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivos Therapeutics Inc stands at -148.81. The total capital return value is set at -147.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -147.49. Equity return is now at value -311.34, with -107.34 for asset returns.

Based on Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS), the company’s capital structure generated 50.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.45. Total debt to assets is 17.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vivos Therapeutics Inc (VVOS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.