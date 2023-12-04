VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) has decreased by -10.20 when compared to last closing price of 7.84.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-12-04 that The United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has signed a letter of interest with electric vehicles maker VinFast to consider the Vietnamese company’s application for a $500 million loan for expansion, VinFast said on Monday.

Is It Worth Investing in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VFS is at 0.79.

The public float for VFS is 31.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 26.00% of that float. The average trading volume for VFS on December 04, 2023 was 4.64M shares.

VFS’s Market Performance

VFS’s stock has seen a 6.19% increase for the week, with a 25.72% rise in the past month and a -73.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.69% for VinFast Auto Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.13% for VFS’s stock, with a -42.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFS stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for VFS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VFS in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $12 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VFS Trading at -4.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.35%, as shares surge +22.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFS rose by +9.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.52. In addition, VinFast Auto Ltd. saw -29.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VFS

The total capital return value is set at -2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.68. Equity return is now at value 3.38, with -42.76 for asset returns.

Based on VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.