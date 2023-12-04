Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VZ is 0.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VZ is $39.54, which is $0.96 above the current price. The public float for VZ is 4.20B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VZ on December 04, 2023 was 22.38M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) has surged by 0.65 when compared to previous closing price of 38.33, but the company has seen a 3.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-01 that Verizon Communications Inc.’s stock prices have rallied sharply after Q3 earnings, for good reasons. I see signs from the earnings report that indicate the worst may have passed. Looking ahead, I see stabilizing CAPEX, stabilizing borrowing rates, and enhanced capital allocation flexibility.

VZ’s Market Performance

VZ’s stock has risen by 3.13% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.98% and a quarterly rise of 10.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.21% for Verizon Communications Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.65% for VZ’s stock, with a 8.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZ stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VZ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VZ in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $38 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VZ Trading at 13.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.00%, as shares surge +7.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZ rose by +3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.65. In addition, Verizon Communications Inc saw -2.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZ starting from Hammock Samantha, who sale 12,557 shares at the price of $33.29 back on Aug 11. After this action, Hammock Samantha now owns 0 shares of Verizon Communications Inc, valued at $418,023 using the latest closing price.

Russo Joseph J., the EVP&Pres-Global Networks&Tech of Verizon Communications Inc, sale 7,585 shares at $36.30 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Russo Joseph J. is holding 8,582 shares at $275,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.27 for the present operating margin

+44.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verizon Communications Inc stands at +15.53. The total capital return value is set at 11.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.47. Equity return is now at value 22.56, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Verizon Communications Inc (VZ), the company’s capital structure generated 193.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.92. Total debt to assets is 46.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.