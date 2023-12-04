Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UEC is 1.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) is $7.13, which is $0.58 above the current market price. The public float for UEC is 377.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.14% of that float. On December 04, 2023, UEC’s average trading volume was 8.42M shares.

UEC) stock’s latest price update

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC)’s stock price has soared by 0.31 in relation to previous closing price of 6.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-21 that Uranium Energy Corporation has experienced a 155% increase in stock returns over the past 6 months, outperforming the broader market. The growing interest in nuclear energy and the potential for a uranium supply deficit create a favorable landscape for UEC, particularly given its reliance on the spot market. UEC has low-cost inventory on its balance sheet, it carries no debt, and its cash is at record highs.

UEC’s Market Performance

UEC’s stock has risen by 1.55% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.76% and a quarterly rise of 48.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.40% for Uranium Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.05% for UEC’s stock, with a 66.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UEC stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for UEC by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for UEC in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $6 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UEC Trading at 16.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares surge +10.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UEC rose by +1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.08. In addition, Uranium Energy Corp saw 68.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UEC starting from OBARA PAT, who sale 4,877 shares at the price of $6.07 back on Nov 16. After this action, OBARA PAT now owns 788,000 shares of Uranium Energy Corp, valued at $29,620 using the latest closing price.

OBARA PAT, the Chief Financial Officer of Uranium Energy Corp, sale 37,755 shares at $6.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that OBARA PAT is holding 792,877 shares at $228,445 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.46 for the present operating margin

+17.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uranium Energy Corp stands at -2.01. The total capital return value is set at 1.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.69. Equity return is now at value -0.69, with -0.61 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.