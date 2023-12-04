Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 8 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) is $19.81, which is -$12.56 below the current market price. The public float for UPST is 72.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 45.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UPST on December 04, 2023 was 5.65M shares.

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST)’s stock price has increased by 20.96 compared to its previous closing price of 26.76. However, the company has seen a 36.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-03 that Tech stocks are recovering in varying degrees from the market doldrums, but investors can find tempting opportunities in any market environment. Amazon has seen profits, free cash flow, and operating cash flow soar in recent quarters after making some difficult operational decisions.

UPST’s Market Performance

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) has seen a 36.41% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 31.64% gain in the past month and a -1.76% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.75% for UPST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.52% for UPST stock, with a simple moving average of 15.81% for the last 200 days.

UPST Trading at 24.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.56%, as shares surge +18.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST rose by +36.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.43. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc saw 144.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPST starting from Darling Scott, who sale 800 shares at the price of $25.30 back on Nov 28. After this action, Darling Scott now owns 175,527 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc, valued at $20,241 using the latest closing price.

Datta Sanjay, the Chief Financial Officer of Upstart Holdings Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $23.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Datta Sanjay is holding 365,090 shares at $23,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.52 for the present operating margin

+98.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upstart Holdings Inc stands at -12.90. The total capital return value is set at -6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.51. Equity return is now at value -37.22, with -12.92 for asset returns.

Based on Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST), the company’s capital structure generated 161.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.79. Total debt to assets is 56.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.