Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Toast Inc’s (TOST) Stock

In the past week, TOST stock has gone up by 7.96%, with a monthly decline of -5.49% and a quarterly plunge of -30.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.40% for Toast Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.53% for TOST stock, with a simple moving average of -21.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Toast Inc (TOST) by analysts is $18.72, which is $3.4 above the current market price. The public float for TOST is 353.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.62% of that float. On December 04, 2023, the average trading volume of TOST was 8.33M shares.

TOST) stock’s latest price update

Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST)’s stock price has plunge by 3.03relation to previous closing price of 14.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.96% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-03 that The economic downturn weighed on Toast’s results, but it’s now setting the stage for a bright future. Applied Digital is reinventing itself, turning its focus to AI just months before the recent boom took hold.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $18 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TOST Trading at -7.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares sank -8.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST rose by +7.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.87. In addition, Toast Inc saw -15.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Comparato Christopher P, who sale 58,000 shares at the price of $15.29 back on Nov 29. After this action, Comparato Christopher P now owns 105,320 shares of Toast Inc, valued at $886,588 using the latest closing price.

Matlock James Michael, the Principal Accounting Officer of Toast Inc, sale 1,292 shares at $14.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Matlock James Michael is holding 33,445 shares at $18,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.91 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc stands at -10.07. The total capital return value is set at -31.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.44. Equity return is now at value -27.25, with -17.29 for asset returns.

Based on Toast Inc (TOST), the company’s capital structure generated 8.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.89. Total debt to assets is 5.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, Toast Inc (TOST) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.