Understanding the 7.99% Volatility Levels of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s (WOOF) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) has seen a -13.50% decrease in the past week, with a 3.90% gain in the past month, and a -32.95% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.99% for WOOF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.40% for WOOF’s stock, with a simple moving average of -52.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WOOF is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WOOF is $3.85, which is $0.39 above the current price. The public float for WOOF is 150.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WOOF on December 04, 2023 was 5.40M shares.

WOOF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) has jumped by 14.57 compared to previous close of 3.02. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-03 that Petco shares fell 29% following the release of its fiscal third-quarter earnings on Wednesday. The company reported a surprise loss in the quarter and announced a new cost-cutting program.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOOF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WOOF stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for WOOF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WOOF in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $3 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WOOF Trading at -3.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.73%, as shares sank -5.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOOF fell by -13.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.65. In addition, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc saw -63.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOOF starting from COUGHLIN RON, who purchase 61,040 shares at the price of $8.27 back on Mar 28. After this action, COUGHLIN RON now owns 618,317 shares of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc, valued at $504,801 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOOF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.36 for the present operating margin

+40.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc stands at +1.50. The total capital return value is set at 4.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.78. Equity return is now at value -69.58, with -20.41 for asset returns.

Based on Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF), the company’s capital structure generated 131.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.81. Total debt to assets is 44.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 102.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.