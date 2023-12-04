Understanding the 7.74% Volatility Levels of Tupperware Brands Corporation’s (TUP) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has gone up by 17.90% for the week, with a 3.63% rise in the past month and a -15.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.74% for TUP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.52% for TUP stock, with a simple moving average of 3.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TUP is also noteworthy at 2.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TUP is $4.00, which is $2.03 above than the current price. The public float for TUP is 38.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 25.64% of that float. The average trading volume of TUP on December 04, 2023 was 4.41M shares.

TUP) stock’s latest price update

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP)’s stock price has increased by 3.63 compared to its previous closing price of 1.90. However, the company has seen a 17.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-01 that In the unpredictable terrain of the stock market, meme stocks to avoid have become a critical watchlist for investors. The social media-driven phenomenon has effectively turned stocks you’d typically avoid into viral sensations, leading to temporary price surges as communities rally to boost their value.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUP stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for TUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TUP in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $13 based on the research report published on May 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TUP Trading at 15.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.87%, as shares surge +5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUP rose by +19.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7400. In addition, Tupperware Brands Corporation saw -52.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.60 for the present operating margin

+63.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tupperware Brands Corporation stands at -18.93. The total capital return value is set at 21.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -277.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.15 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

In summary, Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.