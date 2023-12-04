Understanding the 2.05% Volatility Levels of Gerdau S.A. ADR’s (GGB) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) has gone down by -1.30% for the week, with a 2.25% rise in the past month and a -13.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.05% for GGB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.63% for GGB stock, with a simple moving average of -8.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE: GGB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE: GGB) is above average at 4.99x. The 36-month beta value for GGB is also noteworthy at 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GGB is $6.20, which is $1.65 above than the current price. The public float for GGB is 1.15B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.61% of that float. The average trading volume of GGB on December 04, 2023 was 5.85M shares.

GGB) stock’s latest price update

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE: GGB)’s stock price has increased by 2.02 compared to its previous closing price of 4.46. However, the company has seen a -1.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Renata Oliva Battiferro – Head of Investor Relations Gustavo Werneck – Chief Executive Officer Rafael Japur – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Edgard Pinto de Souza – Itaú BBA Leonardo Correa – BTG Pactual Lucas Laghi – XP Gabriel Simoes – Goldman Sachs Renata Oliva Battiferro Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Investor Relations and our Presentation for the Third Quarter of 2023.

GGB Trading at -0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGB fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.72. In addition, Gerdau S.A. ADR saw -11.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.10 for the present operating margin

+22.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gerdau S.A. ADR stands at +13.86. The total capital return value is set at 28.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.42. Equity return is now at value 16.69, with 10.68 for asset returns.

Based on Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB), the company’s capital structure generated 29.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.82. Total debt to assets is 18.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.62 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.