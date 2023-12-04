Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is 223.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TTD is 1.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Trade Desk Inc (TTD) is $74.43, which is $5.75 above the current market price. The public float for TTD is 441.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.80% of that float. On December 04, 2023, TTD’s average trading volume was 4.79M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TTD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) has decreased by -4.50 when compared to last closing price of 71.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.17% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that The Trade Desk’s UID2 leads digital ad innovation, balancing targeted advertising with privacy, gaining industry traction. Q3 2023 showed strong revenue growth and healthy cash flow, despite revenue projections slightly missing market expectations. Dominant in Connected TV and Mobile advertising; strategic partnerships enhance data capabilities and market penetration.

TTD’s Market Performance

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) has experienced a -1.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.65% drop in the past month, and a -16.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for TTD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.57% for TTD stock, with a simple moving average of -4.50% for the last 200 days.

TTD Trading at -7.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares sank -13.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTD fell by -1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.63. In addition, Trade Desk Inc saw 52.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTD starting from Schenkein Laura, who sale 2,613 shares at the price of $66.48 back on Nov 17. After this action, Schenkein Laura now owns 660,009 shares of Trade Desk Inc, valued at $173,712 using the latest closing price.

Rajaram Gokul, the Director of Trade Desk Inc, sale 2,999 shares at $68.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Rajaram Gokul is holding 42,310 shares at $204,382 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.20 for the present operating margin

+82.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trade Desk Inc stands at +3.38. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.61. Equity return is now at value 7.51, with 3.62 for asset returns.

Based on Trade Desk Inc (TTD), the company’s capital structure generated 12.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.98. Total debt to assets is 5.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Trade Desk Inc (TTD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.