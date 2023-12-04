TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 21.80 compared to its previous closing price of 2.11. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-22 that The TPI Composites Q3 results miss, FY 2023 guidance revision, and recent management commentary all point to difficult times for the company in the very near term. However, TPI Composites is a play on the energy transition theme for the long run, and its valuations have become more attractive. I retain my Hold rating for TPI Composites stock, considering both its short-term outlook and long-term prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.84.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) is $5.58, which is $3.01 above the current market price. The public float for TPIC is 41.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TPIC on December 04, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

TPIC’s Market Performance

TPIC’s stock has seen a 9.36% increase for the week, with a 14.73% rise in the past month and a -49.01% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.02% for TPI Composites Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.47% for TPIC’s stock, with a -67.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TPIC Trading at 6.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.93%, as shares surge +7.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPIC rose by +9.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.29. In addition, TPI Composites Inc saw -74.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPIC starting from Miller Ryan D., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.45 back on Aug 25. After this action, Miller Ryan D. now owns 13,648 shares of TPI Composites Inc, valued at $44,530 using the latest closing price.

Jordan Tyrone Michael, the Director of TPI Composites Inc, purchase 2,000 shares at $5.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Jordan Tyrone Michael is holding 23,840 shares at $10,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.30 for the present operating margin

+0.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for TPI Composites Inc stands at -3.65. The total capital return value is set at -3.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.87. Equity return is now at value -54.78, with -18.13 for asset returns.

Based on TPI Composites Inc (TPIC), the company’s capital structure generated 60.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.56. Total debt to assets is 22.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 266.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.