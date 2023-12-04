The -6.89% Simple Moving Average of QuantumScape Corp’s (QS) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of QuantumScape Corp (QS) has seen a 19.20% increase in the past week, with a 34.18% gain in the past month, and a -3.53% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.97% for QS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.71% for QS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 5.00.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for QuantumScape Corp (QS) is $6.81, which is -$0.02 below the current market price. The public float for QS is 322.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of QS on December 04, 2023 was 5.19M shares.

QS) stock’s latest price update

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.73 in comparison to its previous close of 6.34, however, the company has experienced a 19.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-01 that QuantumScape insiders have sold millions of dollars’ worth of shares in recent days. Investors never really know what causes insiders to unload stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of QS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for QS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $10 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QS Trading at 14.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.87%, as shares surge +20.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS rose by +19.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.91. In addition, QuantumScape Corp saw 20.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QS starting from MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III, who sale 16,199 shares at the price of $6.19 back on Nov 29. After this action, MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III now owns 793,702 shares of QuantumScape Corp, valued at $100,207 using the latest closing price.

Hettrich Kevin, the Chief Financial Officer of QuantumScape Corp, sale 45,981 shares at $6.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Hettrich Kevin is holding 573,436 shares at $279,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QS

The total capital return value is set at -27.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.56. Equity return is now at value -31.52, with -28.36 for asset returns.

Based on QuantumScape Corp (QS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.41. Total debt to assets is 7.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, QuantumScape Corp (QS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.