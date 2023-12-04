The -54.13% Simple Moving Average of Biora Therapeutics Inc’s (BIOR) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Biora Therapeutics Inc (BIOR) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a -32.16% drop in the past month, and a -54.70% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.91% for BIOR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.77% for BIOR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -54.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Biora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BIOR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Biora Therapeutics Inc (BIOR) is $19.87, which is $18.52 above the current market price. The public float for BIOR is 22.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BIOR on December 04, 2023 was 240.75K shares.

BIOR) stock’s latest price update

Biora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BIOR)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.87 in comparison to its previous close of 1.24, Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Chuck Pedala – LifeSci Advisors Adi Mohanty – CEO Eric d’Esparbes – CFO Conference Call Participants Joe Pantginis – H.C. Wainwright & Co. Julian Harrison – BTIG John Vandermosten – Zacks Investment Research Operator Greetings and welcome to the Biora Therapeutics Third Quarter 2023 earnings call.

BIOR Trading at -26.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.59%, as shares sank -31.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIOR remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4170. In addition, Biora Therapeutics Inc saw -59.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BIOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20256.07 for the present operating margin

-197.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biora Therapeutics Inc stands at -16009.84. The total capital return value is set at -180.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -144.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7,267.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Biora Therapeutics Inc (BIOR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.