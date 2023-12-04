The -13.88% Decline of Movella Holdings Inc’s (MVLA) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, MVLA stock has gone up by 12.15%, with a monthly decline of -3.84% and a quarterly plunge of -40.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.58% for Movella Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.68% for MVLA’s stock, with a -69.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVLA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Movella Holdings Inc (MVLA) is $2.63, which is $2.17 above the current market price. The public float for MVLA is 28.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MVLA on December 04, 2023 was 161.73K shares.

MVLA) stock’s latest price update

Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MVLA)’s stock price has soared by 24.96 in relation to previous closing price of 0.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-25 that HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVLA) (“Movella”), a leading full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023 after market close on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss Movella’s financial results and outlook. The call will be hosted by Ben Lee, CEO and Steve Smith, CFO. Q&A with management will follow immediately after prepared remarks.

Analysts’ Opinion of MVLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MVLA stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for MVLA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MVLA in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $4 based on the research report published on June 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MVLA Trading at -7.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MVLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.69%, as shares sank -8.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MVLA rose by +12.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4347. In addition, Movella Holdings Inc saw -95.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MVLA starting from Lee Ben A, who purchase 33,993 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Aug 31. After this action, Lee Ben A now owns 1,172,010 shares of Movella Holdings Inc, valued at $27,354 using the latest closing price.

Lee Ben A, the President and CEO of Movella Holdings Inc, purchase 26,007 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Lee Ben A is holding 1,138,017 shares at $21,326 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MVLA

The total capital return value is set at -2.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.07. Equity return is now at value -1.49, with -1.22 for asset returns.

Based on Movella Holdings Inc (MVLA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Movella Holdings Inc (MVLA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.