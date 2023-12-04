The -13.88% Decline of CVS Health Corp’s (CVS) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of CVS Health Corp (CVS) has gone down by -1.35% for the week, with a -0.36% drop in the past month and a 4.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.91% for CVS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.37% for CVS’s stock, with a -4.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) Right Now?

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.33x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CVS Health Corp (CVS) by analysts is $86.72, which is $18.24 above the current market price. The public float for CVS is 1.28B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.23% of that float. On December 04, 2023, the average trading volume of CVS was 7.33M shares.

CVS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) has surged by 0.78 when compared to previous closing price of 67.95, but the company has seen a -1.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-03 that In many, if not most cases, you want to avoid betting on the same horse, which makes the concept of hidden-gem stocks quite compelling. Generally, the equities sector features at least moderate efficiency, meaning that security has absorbed the collective weight of all publicly available information.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CVS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CVS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $83 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CVS Trading at -1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVS fell by -1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.68. In addition, CVS Health Corp saw -26.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVS starting from LUDWIG EDWARD J, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $70.47 back on Nov 03. After this action, LUDWIG EDWARD J now owns 20,630 shares of CVS Health Corp, valued at $140,930 using the latest closing price.

Clark James David, the SVP, Cont & Chief Acct Officer of CVS Health Corp, sale 25,759 shares at $74.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Clark James David is holding 4,698 shares at $1,930,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.08 for the present operating margin

+16.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVS Health Corp stands at +1.29. The total capital return value is set at 11.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.93. Equity return is now at value 11.86, with 3.56 for asset returns.

Based on CVS Health Corp (CVS), the company’s capital structure generated 99.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.90. Total debt to assets is 29.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, CVS Health Corp (CVS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.